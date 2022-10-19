  • Wednesday, 19th October, 2022

Northern Group Blasts Kwankwaso for Shunning Arewa Parley, Says Action Disrespectful

A northern group, the All Arewa Progressives Youth Alliance (AAPYA) has slammed the presidential candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, for shunning the Arewa parley organised by various northern interest groups to interact with major presidential aspirants.

The AAPYA described Kwankwanso’s action as disrespectful and very provoking. In a press release signed by the secretary general of the group, Comrade Adamu Danjuma Kalgo, the group said the shunning of the parley by Kwankwaso showed his level of disdain and disrespect to the north and its leaders.

According to AAPYA, Kwankwaso and his party have no regard for Northerners and lack what it takes to represent the people as well as the region in particular and Nigeria.

The group said: “It is shocking Kwankwaso didn’t show up. He has simply confirm his lack of respect, disdain and insincerity on matters that touch on the interest of North. His actions has given credence to the widely held opinion that he is not in the race to win.” 

“It is important for us to acknowledge that Kwankwaso is not running for president giving his antics. This must have informed his reason of neglecting the Kaduna parley and may not have answers to some simple question especially on which zone in the region haven’t occupied the office of the president.”

AAPYA  also described  Kwankwaso’s  letter to the Arewa apex body as inconsequential, saying the reasons advanced in the letter are too flimsy to be considered serious.

The group noted that  Kwankwaso and his party have set themselves up for a fall in the region and in the country, adding that pride always goes before a fall.

The group commended all the presidential candidates who honoured  attended  the parley.

