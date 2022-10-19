  • Tuesday, 18th October, 2022

Nigerians Advised to Subscribe to Takaful Insurance

Insurance stakeholders drawn from the private sector and the academia have advised Nigerians, including business owners, to subscribe to Takaful insurance.

The stakeholders said Takaful Insurance remained the only ethical insurance that offers enormous benefits to all members of society.

They stated this at the Takaful workshop organised by Noor Takaful Insurance Limited in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The event themed which has the theme Takaful: The Next Frontier For Insurance”, featured a panel session involving scholars, businessmen, religious leaders, as well practitioners in the industry.

Delivering his welcome remarks, the Chairman, Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, Mr. Muhtar Bakare, noted that the workshop was organised to deliberate on the role Takaful Insurance could play in managing the increasing level of uncertainties in the world by providing support when necessary and promoting collaboration and equity for the people.

In his keynote remarks, the Chairman, Oyo State Muslim Community, Alhaji Kunle Sanni, represented by Barrister Rasheed Attah, explained that the Takaful model remains the best insurance option for Nigerians as it is guided and regulated by ethics, equity and fairness as well as being regulated by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). Also speaking, the Vice-Chairman, Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, Mr Aminu Tukur, stated that the company was excited to bring Takaful insurance to Ibadan, saying that it would continue to drive massive awareness for Takaful to the extent that it would become widely acceptable among Nigerians including non-Muslims.

