‘Joblessness, Inflation Creating  Crisis, Brain Drain in Health Sector’

A medical laboratory scientist and scholar at the Achievers’ University, Owo, Ondo State, Dr. Olabisi Oduwole, has revealed that the astronomic unemployment and inflationary rates in Nigeria were largely responsible for the crisis of brain drain hitting the health sector.

The Associate Professor of Medical Microbiology and Parasitology, however, averred that professionals can still make headway in Nigeria, by tapping into limitless, but hidden potential through research and by making exploits in specialised higher degrees in their areas of specialties.

The scholar said this at ABUAD, yesterday in her lecture titled: “The Early Career Medical Laboratory Scientist: Navigating Your Way in a Competitive World”, marking the induction ceremony of Medical Laboratory Scientists’ graduates of the university.

The academic added that the current health environment in the country is full of crisis and hopelessness because government remains the largest employer of labour, and due to abysmally reduced purchasing power of the currency, thereby forcing health professionals to seek greener pastures abroad.

She said: “ However, the government can’t accommodate thousands of graduates that are out there. Another factor of uncertainty is the reduced purchasing power of the Naira, our national currency due to inflation .

“The consequences of these challenges are that you can’t always live comfortably on just your salary. No wonder, many medical laboratory scientists and other healthcare providers have lost hope in Nigeria and are abandoning the healthcare sector and seeking greener pastures abroad.

“But amid the uncertainties, there are untapped opportunities for the young and fledging Medical Laboratory experts, who can blend into the dynamic scientific environment that had created expanded roles for other healthcare professionals, who are not physicians. So you are lucky to have come into the field this time”.

Oduwole appealed to the new professionals not to view themselves as inferior to other experts, particularly medical doctors, urging them to perceive themselves as equal members of a team that cares for patients, and who are committed to reducing mortality rate.

She added: “Over 60 per cent of all decisions regarding the diagnosis, treatment, hospital admission and discharge of a patient are based on the results generated by medical laboratory scientists. So, you are not inferior to any other healthcare professionals.”

Addressing the inductees, the ABUAD’s MLS Acting Head of Department, Dr. Bernard Oluboyo, said despite the crisis in the country’s health sector, MLS experts can make good exploits through self employment, or by redering profitable services for manufacturing industries, hospitals, research institutes and other pivotal areas of the economy.

Oluboyo urged them not to be disillusioned about the country’s situation, saying they should be good ambassadors of ABUAD, he said had carved a prestigious stature for itself as a citadel of learning .

The Head of Department said: “No matter your position in life, your foundation will be traced to MLS ABUAD. The solid foundation for a greater tomorrow has been laid, build solid structures on it. You need not suffer joblessness because you are professional graduates. Be truthful and honest in all you do and abide by the code of ethics guiding the profession.”