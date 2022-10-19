  • Wednesday, 19th October, 2022

Japanese Prime Minister Commiserates with Nigeria over Flood Disaster

Nigeria | 40 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The Japanese government has commiserated with Nigeria over the recent flood disaster that wreaked havoc across the country.

To this end, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has offered his condolence to President Muhammadu Buhari after severe floods claimed many lives and affected millions in the country.

In a message issued on Wednesday, the Japanese Prime Minister expressed deep sadness over ”the recent floods caused by heavy rainfall in many states in the Federal Republic of Nigeria which have claimed many precious lives and forced many people to evacuate”.

He said: ”On behalf of the government and the people of Japan, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families.

”My sympathies are with those who are affected and I sincerely pray for the prompt reconstruction of the affected areas.”

