  • Tuesday, 18th October, 2022

Heirs Insurance Bags Outstanding Insurance Product Award

Business | 45 seconds ago

Leading insurance underwriter, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL), has bagged the award for the most outstanding female-centric insurance product of the year.

The award was for its inclusive ‘Her Motor insurance’ plan for women.

Presented at the 2022 edition of the Women in Marketing and Communications Conference and Awards (WIMCA) in Lagos, the award demonstrates HIL’s promise to be inclusive, while democratising access to insurance.

Her Motor insurance plan provides an all-inclusive protection and coverage for women and their vehicles, while they pursue their ambition and go about their daily lives.  

It promises a 24-hour road rescue during emergencies, vehicle repair, and medical support in the case of an accident, among other benefits.  

Speaking on the award, the Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance, Ifesinachi Okpagu, said, “We are honoured to receive this award. At Heirs Insurance, we are committed to offering more value to our customers and beyond, in line with our mission to improve lives.  We are extremely proud of how Her Motor insurance plan has been embraced by many women and how it clearly demonstrates our stance on putting people first.”

She said Heirs Insurance is a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment group, with a portfolio spread across 23 African countries and four continents. Heirs Insurance is leading the digital insurance play in Nigeria and is on a mission to democratise access to insurance.  

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.