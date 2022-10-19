Heirs Insurance Bags Outstanding Insurance Product Award

Leading insurance underwriter, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL), has bagged the award for the most outstanding female-centric insurance product of the year.

The award was for its inclusive ‘Her Motor insurance’ plan for women.

Presented at the 2022 edition of the Women in Marketing and Communications Conference and Awards (WIMCA) in Lagos, the award demonstrates HIL’s promise to be inclusive, while democratising access to insurance.

Her Motor insurance plan provides an all-inclusive protection and coverage for women and their vehicles, while they pursue their ambition and go about their daily lives.

It promises a 24-hour road rescue during emergencies, vehicle repair, and medical support in the case of an accident, among other benefits.

Speaking on the award, the Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance, Ifesinachi Okpagu, said, “We are honoured to receive this award. At Heirs Insurance, we are committed to offering more value to our customers and beyond, in line with our mission to improve lives. We are extremely proud of how Her Motor insurance plan has been embraced by many women and how it clearly demonstrates our stance on putting people first.”

She said Heirs Insurance is a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment group, with a portfolio spread across 23 African countries and four continents. Heirs Insurance is leading the digital insurance play in Nigeria and is on a mission to democratise access to insurance.