Dufil Prima Engages Teachers In Professional, Personal Development

Kayode Tokede

As part of its 2022 World Teachers Day celebration, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, producer of Indomie Instant Noodles, has engaged teachers in professional and personal development needed for better teaching of children and contributing to the nation’s education sector.

The capacity training initiative was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibly (CSR) aimed at celebrating, and rewarding exemplary teachers that have shown uncommon courage and determination in their chosen profession.

Speaking at the “2022 teachers’ seminar” event recently in Lagos, the Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager of Dufil Prima Foods, Mr. Tope Ashiwaju explained that the brand over the years has impacted knowledge and trained teachers in major cities across the country.

According to him, “Because of the activities we have with different schools, from time to time, we organize workshops and training for teachers, thereby bringing academicians to speak to teachers and pass on the knowledge needed by teachers for their development.

“As a brand, we wanted to pass a message that people can choose teaching as a profession. We have done training for teachers for more than 10 years and aside from the educational workshops, we had a quiz competition that ended during World Teachers Day and some were awarded. In the past, we gave teachers laptops, monetary rewards and of course, we gave them recommendation letters needed in case of promotion.”

He explained that the brand aimed at boosting the passion of teachers, stressing that “attitude determines your altitude in life and we aimed towards attitude professional teaching in Nigeria.”

One of the academicians, the head of the department, Faculty of Education, University of Lagos, Professor Sunday Adeyemo encouraged teachers to develop themselves and attend more training to build themselves professionally.