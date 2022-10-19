CSOs, Stakeholders Vow to Fight Corruption ahead of 2023 General Election

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a civil society organisation, Conscience for Human Rights and Conflicts Resolution (CHRCR) has urged the critical stakeholders to help fight corruption of any form during the electioneering period.

The Executive Director, CHRCR, Mr. Idris Miliki Abdul, disclosed this while speaking at a one-day workshop organised for CSOs Partners Review and Strategy meeting prioritising anti-corruption and accountability issues towards the 2023 elections in Lokoja, Kogi State yesterday.

He explained that partnership and collaboration among stakeholders implementing anti-corruption and accountability activities would promote sustainability and ensure scale up and scope of success towards the 2023 elections.

According to him, “There must be strategically designed, issue-based campaigns in elections to reduce the influence of money politics that leads to corruption.

“Need to increase voters’ education targeting groups that traditionally are not targets (hunters, artisans, general persons at the grassroots level who are voters like every other person), especially before elections, to ensure adequate awareness creation on the electoral process.

“Concerted efforts must be made to incorporate and include persons with disabilities taking cognizance of their peculiarities during the elections.

“INEC should improve on its enlightenment and stakeholders’ mobilisation on its activities at the state level to encourage citizens’ confidence and participation. Eligible citizens are called upon to participate in the electoral process by obtaining their permanent voters’ cards, especially now that the process by INEC is on-going before the 2023 elections.”

Meanwhile, the participants have commended the partnership between the CHRCR and CISLAC, and the continuous support of MacArthur Foundation.