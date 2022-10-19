COVID-19: Nigeria Vaccinates 53.5m Eligible Population

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government has said that 56,594,138 (representing 50.6 per cent) out of 111,776,503 eligible population have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, stated this in Abuja Wednesday while receiving 22 Portable Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers donated to Nigeria by the United Parcel Service (UPS) Foundation.

He assured Nigerians that the agency was making steady progress in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Shuaib also said that the SCALES 3.0 campaign strategy, which the agency is implementing, offers a unique opportunity for childhood vaccination and other prmary healthcare services for beneficiaries concurrently with COVID-19 vaccination.

“Let me use this opportunity to inform you that as of today, 19th October 2022, 56,594,138 (representing 50.6%) of our 111,776,503 eligible population have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“May I at this point remind everyone that our SCALES 3.0 campaign strategy offers a unique opportunity for childhood vaccination and other PHC services for beneficiaries concurrently with COVID-19 vaccination.

“We therefore urge parents to take their eligible children for vaccination against polio, yellow fever, measles and other vaccine preventable childhood diseases in the same locations where the adults also receive COVID-19 vaccines.

“Our mobile teams are also in possession of all these vaccines when they visit your homes. Please welcome them and present yourselves and your eligible children for vaccination as may be applicable,” he said.

Shuaib said the vaccination is making remarkable progress amidst persistent disinformation and low risk perception, adding that: “It has been possible because of the significant support we have received from our development partners, including United Parcel Services (UPS).

“We cherish our partnership with UPS and will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure that Nigeria meets its target of vaccinating half of its overall population against COVID-19. As our country moves rapidly towards herd immunity, it is my firm belief that no country in the world is safe from COVID-19, and no business entity is safe from its adversities until all of us are safe.”

The NPHCDA boss commended the UPS Foundation for the donation of 22 Portable Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers to Nigeria.

“This donation is timely and relevant to our need for energy-efficient cold chain systems for vaccine storage in Nigeria,” he said.