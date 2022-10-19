Coronation to Host Webinar on Equities

Coronation Asset Management Limited in conjunction with Coronation Securities Limited would host a webinar themed “Best of Both Worlds from Equities and Fixed Income – a Balanced Fund”.

The company said the first segment of the virtual seminar would be an address delivered Chief Investment Officer of Coronation Asset Management Mounir Bouba.

This, it added, would be followed by a panel discussion with three leading investment professionals; Sunmbo Olatunji, Group Treasurer of Access Bank; Dele Akintola, Chief Commercial Officer of Alerzo and Taiwo Olatunji, Head of Investment Banking at Coronation Merchant Bank. The panel discussion session would be moderated by ‘Jibola Odedina, Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Securities.

Speaking about the event, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Asset Management, Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede said, “The webinar will focus on a review of how market interest rates have affected Fixed Income returns over the past two years and how it has been possible to increase returns by also holding selected equities in a Balanced Fund.”