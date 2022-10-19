Bauchi Police Warn Political Parties against Electoral Violence during Campaigns

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Police Command in Bauchi State has warned political parties and their supporters to eschew all forms of electoral violence during electioneering campaigns and other electoral processes.

The Buchi State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Umar Mamman Sanda, gave the warning during an interactive session with all political parties and other relevant stakeholders in the state, held at the police headquarters in Bauchi yesterday.

Sanda explained that the police command is committed to providing security and order within a political system which is conducive enough to guarantee a hitch-free and threat-free campaign processes to people and the entire electoral processes before, during and after the conduct of the 2023 general election in Bauchi State.

He said: “Under Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, the electioneering campaigns has commenced with effect from September 28, 2022, for the presidential and National Assembly while that of governorship and State Houses of Assembly from October 12, 2022.

“Hence, it is expedient to note that the pre-election activities form a critical step in the electoral process that will pave way for free, fair and credible elections.

“As a leading agency in election-security, charged with the responsibility of enforcing laws and the maintenance of order before, during and after the election. We shall be firm, stern and decisive with all forms of breaches that may mar this process.

“The serenity of electioneering processes is only possible when we, particularly all the stakeholders and key players, put all hands-on deck. As we do recognise the vital roles of all critical stakeholders as integral partners in realizing peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election in the state.

“I would like to bring to your kind attention that the use of quasi-security outfits created by state or local communities under whatever name or guise is not allowed to participate during the electioneering campaigns and other electoral processes as they have no role in the Electoral Act.”

The police commissioner warned against removing or defacing opponent’s posters/leaflets, saying that they should desist from posting political banners/posters of whatever kind at public buildings such as government institutions, schools, hospitals, INEC offices and worship centres.

He said that doing so was tantamount to an electoral offence as enshrined in section 92 (3) of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended, adding that to achieve a hitch-free electioneering campaign in Bauchi State, all political parties and actors must subsume their campaigns within extant legal frameworks and avoid actions or speeches that could inflame the political order.

“I also want to warn individuals whose perception of democracy is the application of violence, to have a rethink because the police are committed to dealing firmly with such characters within the dictates of the law.

“All political parties are expected to apply for permission to hold rallies 72 hours before such rallies are held. Safety and security of all attendees will be put into consideration before granting approval,” the police commissioner said.