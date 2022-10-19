AIICO’s Customers Express Confidence in Annuity Plan

AIICO Insurance’s customers holding the company’s Annuity policy have expressed delight over excellent and satisfactory services they have enjoyed from the company.

The customers said they have confidence in the company and would remain loyal to its services.

The customers commended the company at the 2022 Customer Service Week it organised in Lagos recently.

This year’s event with the theme: “Celebrate Service,” saw the underwriting firm engaging in key activities which included visits to customers (older citizens) to appreciate them and presented them with gifts.

In his newsletter to customers, AIICO Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, stated that the occasion gave the underwriting firm the opportunity to amplify its gratitude to them for their valued relationship with AIICO.

“You are the sole reason we are in business and getting better at what we do. Journeying through life with you gives us the most pleasure,” fajemirokun stated.

According to him, the theme for this year’s event is ‘Celebrate Service’. He said at AIICO, Customer Service is not just a department; it is a function that has all employees as stakeholders.

“Our fundamental purpose is to serve you and we are obsessed with meeting and exceeding your expectations. We look forward to many more years of serving you wholeheartedly,” he said.

In a recent interview, some of AIICO’s annuity customers shared their experiences.

Mr. Joseph Igebulem, an annuitant, gave the company a 99 percent pass mark noting that the underwriting firm has met and surpassed his expectations.