10 Finalists Emerge for 2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition

The Nigerian Breweries/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund has announced the 10 finalists for the 2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year Award competition
They are: Luga Cyprian Toryila (Benue State), Musa Saidu (Borno State), Ifeoma Stella (Enugu State), Blessing Lydia Titiloye (Lagos State), Garba Abraham (Niger State), Adewale Kayode Abayomi (Ogun State), Olanrewaju Olubunmi Olayemi (Oyo State), Alaku Ayiwulu (Plateau State), Zainab Gambo (Yobe State) and Kabir Musa (Zamfara State).


According to the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries, Sade Morgan, the finalists were selected after a rigorous evaluation and grading of a pool of 1,027  entries by an esteemed panel of judges.


She said the 10 finalists would proceed to the final stage where the panel of judges would subject them to one-on-one interviews to determine the eventual winner of this year’s edition of the competition.


The winner will be revealed at an award ceremony, which will hold at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos on October 21, 2022.


Now in its 8th edition, the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition is a platform created to identify, showcase, and reward exceptional teachers in public and private secondary schools across the country. It is funded by the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, which was set up in 1994 to advance the quality of education at all levels in Nigeria, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, SDG 4.

