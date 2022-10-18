Queen’s College Ex-Principal Applauds FG for Teachers’ Day Awards

The immediate-past Principal of Queen’s College, Lagos, Dr. Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye, has commended the federal government for recognising and rewarding outstanding teachers in the country with brand new cars as part of activities marking this year’s World Teachers’ Day.

Yakubu-Oyinloye, who emerged the best Federal Government College (FGC) administrator, was presented a car award by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.



While thanking God for the award, she said she expressed delight that the federal government and the Federal Ministry of Education (FME) recognised all the work put in to improve the schools she headed over the years.



“Wherever I am, I aim to make an impact and improve the lives of students and staff around me while striving for academic and moral excellence,” she said.

She encouraged all administrators, principals and teachers to put in their best wherever they are for their labour will not go unrewarded.

“For me, the lives that are touched for good is a reward in itself. Seeing my students doing well, getting good results, accomplishing great things, winning laurels, making the right decisions and choosing the right path gives me joy.”



Yakubu-Oyinloye thanked the FME, especially the Minister, Adamu Adamu and the Minister of State, Hon Goodluck Oppiah for providing the enabling environment for her to touch lives and contribute her own quota to national development.



“I also appreciate the staff of Queen’s College and FGC Idoani where I was the principal for their support and cooperation in moving both schools forward and improving the tone of both schools.



“I dedicate this award to the glory of God Almighty because all that I am or have accomplished is just by His grace, and to my wonderful children (been my support and prayer partners down the years)- Dami-Tinuke, Amife-Ayomikun and Adeife, and my first grandchild Ifeoluwakitan,” she said.

The president had explained that the recognitions were to appreciate the teachers for their immeasurable contributions to the growth and development of the society.



He assured them that better days were ahead as the new teacher’s policy was already being implemented at tne federal level and in some states, urging other states to immediately do so because the gains are already showing.



The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu congratulated all winners of the Presidential Teachers’ and Schools Awards, and reiterated government’s focus on deepening the reforms in the education sector with enhanced funding.



He called on states and local governments to prioritise the welfare of teachers by placing their salaries on first line charge in their respective budgets.

