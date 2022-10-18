  • Tuesday, 18th October, 2022

Osun PDP Constitutes Presidential Campaign Council, Fixes Wednesday for Inauguration

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Caretaker Committee of the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on behalf the state Governor-elect and leader of the party in the state, Senator Ademola Jackson Adeleke, has announced the composition of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council for the state chapter of the party.

The 231-member committee is to be chaired by the state governor-elect with the state deputy governor-elect as deputy chairman.

According to a statement issued by the state PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, yesterday, the campaign council will be Inaugurated on October 19, 2022, at the state secretariat of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign, Imole House, Osogbo, the state capital, by 12p.m prompt.

The statement urged members of the campaign council to be present at the inauguration as a matter of duty, not just to the party, but as stakeholders in the rescue efforts of the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

