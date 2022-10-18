Ogun CCA President Implores Staff to be Diligent 

Ademola Orunbon



The President, Ogun State Customary Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Mobolaji Ojo has implored the staff of the court to be diligent, obedient, submissive and be punctual and committed to work, so as to become a role model in their place work.

Justice Ojo made this statement at the 2022 Conferment of Merit Awards Ceremony to the outstanding officers/staff of the court, held at Isabo, Abeokuta, the State capital.

He said that the essence of conferment of awards and recognitions was to motivate them, so as strive towards excellence and attain higher standards of operations within the court, saying that while hard work and good behaviour were rewarded, indiscipline and untoward attitudes were discouraged and punished.

“In fact, to ensure quality and effective service delivery, a unit as “Monitoring and Quality Assurance Unit”, has been established in the office of the Chief Registrar I, and is headed by the Deputy Chief Registrar, to monitor the operations of the Customary Courts officers across the State, so as to make a recommendation for awards to some category officers”, Justice Ojo said

He further reiterated the commitment of the State Judiciary, encapsulated in the Seven-Point agenda, enunciated by the State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Mosunmola Arinola Dipeolu, to digitalise the Judiciary, prompt disposal of cases, decongestion of correctional service centres across the State, holistic welfare based administration, zero tolerance for corruption, provision of enabling, conducive work place and environment for Judges and staff of the Judiciary, and transparent administration with an open door policy.

He later congratulated all the awardees for their dedication, tolerance and patience to work, imploring them to keep up the good work and never rest on their oars.

Earlier, in her welcome address, the Chairman, Merit Award Committee, Hon. Justice Adebisi Femi-Segun, said that it was the second edition in the history of the Customary Court of Appeal, noting that it was imperative to recognise and celebrate officers with outstanding performances.

“Indeed, it is worthy of celebrating those officers for their standout in various work; they have performed excellently well in the discharge of their duties in terms of volume of work, no single petitions against them throughout the year”, Femi-Segun said

She noted that 17 deserving Officers were recognised from different sections of the Customary Courts, appealing to them to sustain the tempo and the good work.

On behalf of the awardees, Mr Kazeem Folarin, the Accounting Officer of the year, and Mrs Adenike Adebanjo, the Registrar of the year, expressed their profound gratitude for the awards, and appreciated the State Government and the Court for the recognition, promising that they would not rest on their laurels.