  • Tuesday, 18th October, 2022

NUC Approves Seven New Programmes for Babcock University​

Nigeria | 33 mins ago

​The ​ National University Commission (NUC) has approved the commencement of seven new undergraduate academic programmes ​ for Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State. The programmes ​ domiciled in the School of Environmental Studies and School of Engineering, which will begin from the 2022/2023 session, will lead to the award of Bachelor of Science ( BSc) degrees. The new academic programmes are Architecture, Estate Management, Engineering, Electrical & Electronics, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Computer Engineering. The NUC also approved the university’s request for the commencement of postgraduate diploma and master’s degree programmes in Social Work. Babcock University was the first private institution in Nigeria to start operations and has consistently ensured seamless academic activities and a conducive learning environment since its inception in 1999. It has two colleges, 11 schools, a teaching hospital, and a tristate heart and cardiovascular centre.

