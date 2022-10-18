Mara Cruiz Creates Path for Aspiring Women Entrepreneurs



An organic hair care producer in Lagos, Mara Cruiz Ltd, has unveiled an initiative to empower about 1000 African women, giving them a structured platform to resell their products with a low entry fee.

This initiative was made known at a press briefing in Lagos.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mara Cruiz Ltd, Amara Tasie, explained that the initiative, known as the “MC 1000 Entrepreneurship Program” was the company’s way of giving back to society to commemorate her 7th year of successful business operation in Nigeria and Africa.

Tasie stated that the organization, known for producing an organic range of hair care products came into existence in 2015. She said despite the harsh economic reality, they have been able to raise over 100 business partners across 20 States in Nigeria, thus making this move to consolidate.

The Chief Executive further added that women who subscribe to this initiative through the brand website will be exposed to free hair care education, marketing strategy, and basic knowledge of business operations.

“We have developed a support system to assist the associates to become successful entrepreneurs, making great profits and impacts across the world.

A profit plan design that’ll enable them to make up to #50,000 or more in profits weekly from sales of our products is in place.” She added.

The Entrepreneur urges the Federal Government to come to the aid of the manufacturing industry by way of favorable policies and creating an enabling environment for operators in the industry to thrive.

Taste said the success of the brand in the last seven years is due to having the right management who helped to steer the organization in the right direction.