LP Demands Arrest, Prosecution of Tinubu’s Daughter for Allegedly Coercing Traders to Vote APC

•Calls on Buhari to declare state of emergency in Delta State

•Demands immediate, unconditional release of its Ebonyi Senatorial candidate arrested by security outfit

•Police: He was arrested for drug-related offense, others

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja



The Labour Party (LP) has called for the arrest and prosecution of Iyaloja General, Mrs. Folashade Tinubu- Ojo, the daughter of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for allegedly pressuring traders to support the candidature of her father.

The call, the party said, followed a viral video allegedly showing shops of traders who failed to attend the women’s rally in support of Tinubu’s ambition being shut down, noting that the affected traders complained that they were been forced to pay N5,000 as fine.

This was just as the party called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in Delta State over alleged attacks on its members by loyalists of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The party has also in a related development, raised the alarm over an alleged abduction of its Ebonyi South Senatorial candidate, Linus Okorie, last night by men suspected to be persons of the south-east vigilante outfit, Ebubeagu.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Arabambi Abayomi Oluwafemi, the LP said the developments negated the tenets of democracy, stressing that every Nigerian was entitled to associate with any political party of his or her choice.

Arabambi, who cited the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which guarantees freedom of association, wondered when it has become an offence for citizens to make personal political decision.

He explained: “Section 40 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, provides as follows: “Every person shall be entitled to assembly freely and associate with other persons, and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any association for the protection of his interests.

“The urgent call become necessary going by the recurring attacks on members of LP and their offices in Lagos.”

He recalled the attack on the LP offices in Ajegunle and other areas in Lagos. This he listed to include but not limited to the assault on members of the party in the Oshodi area of Lagos.

According to him, the State Police Command has refused to act on calls to create an enabling environment for all politicians in Lagos irrespective of their party’s affiliation.

In a related development, the party has also called on Buhari to declare a state of emergency in Delta State over allegations of attacks on its members in the state by those its described as PDP’s agent.

He said the party was, “worried that its members were being subjected to daily attacks by the Agents of the PDP in Delta state.”

“If this goes unchecked it is capable of causing the breakdown of law and order and a full recipe for anarchy, capable of truncating the 2023 general elections, Arabambi said.

He, however, appealed to members of the party to remain law abiding, assuring them that the party would do all legally possible to protect their rights.

He however reminded the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa, to focus his attention on the real enemies within his party and stop pursuing perceived enemies.

Meanwhile leadership of the LP has also raised the alarm over the alleged abduction of its Ebonyi South Senatorial Candidate, Linus Okorie.

It also called on Governor Dave Umahi, the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police in the state to ensure his release.

The call was contained in a statement signed and issued by the National Chairman of LP, Julius Abure, which alleged that known political actors in some south-eastern states, particularly Ebonyi and Enugu had vowed that LP and its candidates would not be allowed to campaign freely in the zone.

Abure said this was evident with incessant attacks on members and supporters of the LP, “and particularly, our presidential candidates.”

He said: “This night attack is viewed by the party as a furtherance of the determination of these political hirelings to frustrate the progressive incursion of the party across the nation and particularly in the south-east.

“I therefore call on the Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi and the hierarchy of the security agencies particularly, the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State to immediately effect the release of our senatorial prospect, Hon Linus Okorie.

“The frequent attack and kidnapping of innocent Nigerians, particularly the political class could have major consequences in the coming general election. This is quite unfortunate and it is not good for democracy. We see it as a threat to our democracy and it should not be allowed to progress or institutionalised.

“I want to recall what happened to our party in Anambra State last year, when our governorship candidate was kidnapped at the heart of campaign and as I speak, nothing has been heard about him. Sadly, this is happening again.

“We therefore call on Inspector General of Police and other agencies responsible for the protection of life and property to rise to the occasion and ensure that Hon Linus Okorie is released.

“As alleged, the Ebubeagu Vigilante security in Ebonyi State is under the strict over lordship of the state authority and is known to carry out orders of the state government, deploying brute force on the people and residents of the state.”

He added: “We therefore demand that Governor Dave Umahi must rein in on this Vigilante or any other of the government agents to ensure that intimidation of perceived political opponents ceases, and that political rights of every Nigerian as enshrined in the constitution is respected.

“Finally, we urge the government to give directive for Hon Linus Okorie’s unconditional release from these criminal elements.”

However, spokesperson for Ebonyi State Police Command, Chris Anywneu, who confirmed the arrest of Okorie, has debunked allegations of his abduction, saying he was arrested over pending case with the police, which also involved drug related offense.

In a statement by the police spokesman, he said Okorie was arrested by the Ebubeagu security outfit after refusing to honour several invitations.

He said: “Police detectives were briefed on why he was arrested, including his activities and utterances that incited and provoked the violence that engulfed Onicha community which led to suspected gunmen unleashing mayhem in the area in 2021.

“Secondly, Okorie was severally invited by the Security and Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the command over a petition dated March 23, authored by the state’s attorney general/commissioner for justice, alleging that he was spreading fake news against Governor Dave Umahi.”

He said when the SIB invited Okorie over the false allegations/petition, “Okorie, in his characteristic pompous manner, refused vehemently to report. Rather he chose to file fallacious suits against the police command.”

“It is also pertinent to mention that Okorie also has a pending case in which he is implicated in a drug-related offence where the suspects purported to be his agents were arrested for hard drug sales and use,” the Command added.