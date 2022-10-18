Lagos Pays N1.62bn to 288 Retirees

Rebecca Ejifoma



The Lagos State government said it has paid 288 retirees N1.62 billion for October.

The Director General of the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Babalola Obilana, said this at the 97th Batch Retirement Bond Certificate Presentation for retirees from the Lagos State public service held on Friday.

He acknowledged that Lagos state had consistently prioritised pension contributions in compliance with the statutory requirements of the CPS and will offset the backlogs monthly.

Obilana hinted that the contributions of both employees and employers are remitted promptly into employees’ Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) after salaries are received

The DG also noted that the LASPEC constantly reviews its business processes to ensure first-class service delivery to the retirees to accomplish the governor’s goal of the immediate payment of pension entitlements upon retirement from public service.

“The commission also engages its stakeholders to ensure that the retiring officers who had devoted their work lives to the service of the state received the

best service possible,” says Obilana.

Obilana charged the elder statesmen to be wary of any individual or association who claim to be affiliated with the state government and could process or fast-track their pension entitlements for a fee

The LASPEC boss, therefore, encouraged the pensioners to direct all enquiries to LASPEC via its website or on its official phone lines.