Fashola Urges Land Directors to Eliminate Conflict Areas Between FG, States

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has charged Directors of Lands at the federal and state levels to collaborate and eliminate areas of conflict among operators at the three tiers of government.

Fashola who spoke at the opening ceremony of the 27th Conference of Directors of Lands in the federal and state ministries, said given the erroneous interpretation of the land use act and conflicting roles in administering land by various tiers of government, it was time to achieve a mutual intergovernmental relationship.

“It is pertinent to note that there have been conflicts in the administration and management of these lands between the federal and state governments,” the minister said.

The minister who was represented by the Director Of Lands And Housing Development, Godwin Ityoachimin, stated that conflicts called for more collaborations between the tiers of government on land administration.

Fashola pointed out that the federal government had consistently been faced with challenges relating with the other tiers of government on issues bordering on land administration, acquisition and compensation.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Bashir Alkali, represented by Uzo Chukwuwike, said the conference would afford the professionals and experts the opportunity to come up with modalities for efficient, effective land administration and management in the country.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria, Gersh Henshaw, suggested that it would be important to establish the Land Use and Allocation Committee in the states and the Land Advisory Allocation Committees at the Local Governments level.