  • Monday, 17th October, 2022

Fashola Urges Land Directors to Eliminate Conflict Areas Between FG, States

Business | 2 mins ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has charged Directors of Lands at the federal and state levels to collaborate and eliminate areas of conflict among operators at the three tiers of government.

Fashola who spoke at the opening ceremony of the 27th Conference of Directors of Lands in the federal and state ministries, said given the erroneous interpretation of the land use act and conflicting roles in administering land by various tiers of government, it was time  to achieve a mutual intergovernmental relationship.

“It is pertinent to note that there have been conflicts in the administration and management of these lands between the federal and state governments,” the minister said.

The minister who was represented by the Director Of Lands And Housing Development, Godwin Ityoachimin, stated that conflicts called for more collaborations between the tiers of government on land administration.

Fashola pointed out that the federal government  had consistently been faced with challenges   relating with  the  other tiers of government on issues bordering on  land administration, acquisition and compensation.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Bashir Alkali, represented by Uzo Chukwuwike, said the conference would  afford the professionals and experts the opportunity to come up with modalities for efficient, effective land administration and management in the country.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman  Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria, Gersh Henshaw, suggested that it would be important to establish the Land Use and Allocation Committee in the states and the Land Advisory Allocation Committees at the  Local Governments level.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.