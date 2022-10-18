  • Tuesday, 18th October, 2022

Breaking: Atiku Travels to Europe on Business 

Breaking | 28 mins ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has travelled to Europe for business.

A statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, said the former Vice President travelled Monday night on a scheduled trip to meet with the technical partners of one of his business entities that was impacted by the Covid-19 global lockdown and the consequent economic downturn.

The meeting will also focus on conclusive discussions for a planned expansion of its production facility.

The statement was however silent on when he would return.

