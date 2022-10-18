Breaking: Atiku Travels to Europe on Business 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has travelled to Europe for business.

A statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, said the former Vice President travelled Monday night on a scheduled trip to meet with the technical partners of one of his business entities that was impacted by the Covid-19 global lockdown and the consequent economic downturn.

The meeting will also focus on conclusive discussions for a planned expansion of its production facility.

The statement was however silent on when he would return.