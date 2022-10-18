Latest Headlines
Messi Tips England Among Five Others to Win Qatar 2022
Ahmed Musa Builds School, Names it after His Parents
Nigeria’s Flamingos Defeat Chile 2-1, to Play USA in Q’final
Ajakaiye Named POTM in Clash with Chile
Nigeria’s Opeyemi Ajakaye was named Player of the Match in Flamingos’ 2-1 win against Chile in Bhubaneswar on Monday afternoon.
Opeyemi set up Blessing Emmanuel for Nigeria’s opening goal in the fourth minute.
The 16-year-old came close to registering a goal in the 75th minute but her effort hit the crossbar.
It was Ajakaye’s second in consecutive matches in the tournament.
She is however yet to register a goal at the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.
The Nigerian girls finished second in Group B with six points behind Germany, who sit at the summit with nine points.
The Flamingos will face either Brazil or United States of America in the quarter-final in Mumbai on Friday.