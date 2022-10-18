Ajakaiye Named POTM in Clash with Chile

Nigeria’s Opeyemi Ajakaye was named Player of the Match in Flamingos’ 2-1 win against Chile in Bhubaneswar on Monday afternoon.

Opeyemi set up Blessing Emmanuel for Nigeria’s opening goal in the fourth minute.

The 16-year-old came close to registering a goal in the 75th minute but her effort hit the crossbar.

It was Ajakaye’s second in consecutive matches in the tournament.

She is however yet to register a goal at the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

The Nigerian girls finished second in Group B with six points behind Germany, who sit at the summit with nine points.

The Flamingos will face either Brazil or United States of America in the quarter-final in Mumbai on Friday.