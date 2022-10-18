AEW 2022: Wale Tinubu Leads Discourse on Africa’s Role in Global Energy Security

Group Chief Executive of Oando Plc Jubril Adewale Tinubu, CON, is among the eggheads in the oil and gas industry that gathered to brainstorm at this year’s African Energy Week, AEW, taking place in Cape Town, South Africa from October 18-21.

With the theme “Exploring and investing in Africa’s energy future while driving an enabling environment,” Tinubu has always use his excellence grasp and experience in the industry to chart the way forward for the industry on the continent.

Apart from being a top player in the sector, with his brilliance, he has continually contributed to the growth of the industry.

Yesterday, Tinubu led the discourse on Africa’s role in global energy security, the rise of gas as a geopolitical leverage, as well as driving energy investment towards a sustainable future and gas as an important source of energy security. He spoke on the conversation surrounding Africa’s contribution to global security. He said energy as a product will evolve as markets evolve.

‘’ What we should focus on is how to ensure we get renewable energy sources onto the continent. We see a lot of talk about moving Africa into that position but we don’t see a lot of action’’ He added.

His message also covered the need to eradicate energy poverty, that was highlighted by MoU signed between Africa energy chamber and Afrexim bank official to increase private sector investment throughout Africa’s oil and gas industry. By taking this approach, it is clear that AEW22 will be a gold mine of invaluable information and insight that will advance energy sector.

AEW is the interactive exhibition and networking annual event, uniting African energy leaders, global investors and executives from across the public and private sectors on the future of the African energy industry.

AEW was established in 2021 with the mandate to make energy poverty history by 2030, hosting panel discussions, investor forums, industry summits and one-on-one meeting opportunities, and driving the discussions that will reshape the trajectory of the continent’s energy development.

Oando Plc., is one of the major sponsors of the event.