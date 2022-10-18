2022 Better Men Conference to Hold Next Weekend

This Present House, as part of its commitment to enhance the socio-economic wellbeing of the people while also transforming the economic fortunes of the nation, has concluded plans to further lift the hope, aspiration, and empower more men through its life-transforming programme, Better Man Conference.

The 2022 conference themed The Emergence: Unveiling The Total Man, will host eminent thought leaders, mentors, industry leaders and key stakeholders from various walks of life who will be on stage to share their insightful thoughts and life-changing experiences on how to be a better man.

The event, which will be held from Friday, 21st to Sunday, 23rd of October 2022 is an annual conference that is poised to better the lots of men by exposing them to more practical and realistic approaches to optimizing their full potential.

The experience will be unique as great men and business leaders will share the stage to drive conversations and share mind-blowing insights on how men can rediscover themselves, optimize their potential, as well as become change agents in the nation.

The conference will hold at The Freedom Center, This Present House, 1, Freedom Way, Lekki and it will also be streamed online to reach a wider audience. Some of the key speakers at the event include: Pastor Jude Nwoko, Dr. Sola Fola Alade, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Dr. Andy Osakwe, among other powerful speakers who will be on ground to help reshape mindsets and public understanding by fine-tuning and engendering a more positive mental attitude to life, business, and families in the journey towards the emergence of the real man.

It is noteworthy that the economic realities are having a toll on individuals, businesses, marriages and homes. The good news is that there is hope and the opportunities are boundless and this and many more are some of the low-hanging fruits that these visionaries will feed the audience with.

Other notable speakers at the conference include: Mr Leke Adler, Mr. Lanre Olushola, Pastor Kemela Okara and a host of others.