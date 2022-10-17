‘Wike’s Executive Order 21, Infringes on Human Rights’

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) for the 2023 elections in Rivers State, Victor Fingesi, has stated that the aftermath consultation made has discovered that the Executive Order 21 imposed on political parties by the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, infringes on human rights and on the Nigerian Constitution.

Fingesi said he would not yield to the governor’s order compelling political parties to pay N5 million for use of the state public schools and sundry spaces for campaign rallies.

He said his party and some other political parties in the race for the general election in the state are ready to challenge the order legally.

The ADP governorship candidate, who stated these yesterday in Port Harcourt while revealing his preparedness for the coming election and other issues, said the Executive Order 21 was draconian and relives Decree 4 of past military regime.

He said the order aimed at restricting political parties’ activities, rallies and campaigns is a deliberate slap on democracy and the worst of distractions in the contemporary political system, stressing that: “It is inconsistent with extant laws of the Federal Republic, and at variance with international charters on human rights and peoples’ rights.

“We must ask questions why the subtle reintroduction of draconian Decree 4 of the long forgotten military era which gagged freedom of assemblies, associations and speech in whatever shades and forms, hiding under the guise of security breaches.

“No responsible government would conceive repulsive legislations that hurt people under his watch. It is absolutely abusive, inhuman to restrict and box political parties into uncharitable corner. There are no two electoral umpires but one, and that is the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The Electoral Act is clear on the issues of political parties’ campaigns and rallies, among other activities as the case may be. We should ask questions as to why that of the Rivers State should be different.

“It may be the right of the government to do what they have done, but it is also the right of citizens to seek redress if such government action infringes on their rights. We have consulted and seen that Executive Order 21 infringes on human rights and the constitution.

“The ADP, our party, collaborating with other parties and some Civil Society Organisations are going to court to challenge that draconian order, and we know the court will reverse it. In the event that the court fails to reverse it, I will not pay, and my party will not pay N5million to Wike.”

One Killed, 18 Injured as APC, PDP Supporters’ Clash in Zamfara

The Zamfara police command yesterday confirmed that one person has been confirmed dead, while 18 others sustained injuries following a clash by two youth groups in the state believed to belong to two leading parties in Nigeria.

According to the police, the groups involved in the clash are suspected to be supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Zamfara police spokesman, Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau, the state capital yesterday.

“Discreet investigation into the case has commenced aimed at ensuring that the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law,” Shehu said.

The APC in Zamfara had, on Saturday, alleged that thugs suspected to be PDP supporters perpetrated the attack.

“It is highly disheartening and worrisome the attack with firearms perpetrated by PDP thugs,” a statement by Yusuf Idris, APC publicity secretary in Gusau, reads.

“The thugs came as the PDP Zamfara governorship candidate’s boys and shot at innocent youths who were carrying out their monthly sanitation work in GRA area of Gusau, the Zamfara state capital.

“We are calling for calm by the good citizens of the state who were angered by the thugs. We wish to call on both the state government and security agents to urgently fish out the culprits and bring them to book to prevent reprisals.”

Responding to the allegation, the PDP said Dauda Lawal-Dare, its governorship candidate, only had a meeting to receive defectors from the 14 LGAs of the state on Saturday.

According to Murkhtar Lugga, the PDP deputy chairman in Zamfara, after the event, the party received 50 defectors from each of the 14 local government areas.

He, however, alleged that some PDP youths were attacked during the event, adding that two of its supporters were shot in front of the campaign office of the governorship candidate in Gusau.

Lugga said the party would investigate the allegation of the clash involving its supporters and take appropriate action.