UNICEF: Faith-based Clinics Increasing Infant, Child Mortality in South-west

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned the governments of the states in the South-west region to work hard to reduce the increasing scourge of infant and child mortality, regretting that high patronage of faith-based clinics rather than orthodox hospitals was responsible for the frightening occurrence.

Specifically, UNICEF warned that there is urgent need for the governments of Ekiti, Ogun and Oyo States to begin to adopt all necessary strategies to strengthen their health system towards reducing the incidence.

The global health promoting agency gave this admonition sequel to the 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) conducted by UNICEF, which ranked the three states as having the highest infant and child mortality rates in the region.

Speaking during a two-day media dialogue organised by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and UNICEF on the 2021 MICS, a health practitioner and Consultant with the global agency, Dr. Ijioma Agbo, advised the affected states to comply with the global requirement of one primary healthcare facility per-ward and also make them operational.

Agbo called for improved awareness on the need for expectant mothers to patronise health care facilities rather than faith-based clinics, which is a major factor responsible for the high mortality rate.

The expert stated that though the governments of the states have introduced various meaningful health programmes, more still need to be done to save the lives of new born babies.

According to statistics obtained from the MICS survey, Agbo revealed that “between three and four children die within one month of delivery in Ekiti, Ogun and Oyo States, which is worrisome.

“Though, Lagos State has the lowest rate of child mortality, there is the need for its government to also do more considering its population.”

In his submission, UNICEF M4R Specialist, Oluwasola Olanipekun, affirmed that 21 percent of children in Southwest are delivered outside health facilities, which he said is contributing to child mortality.

Speaking on child marriage, Olanipekun rated Ekiti State high, saying: “One out of 10 girls get married before the age of 15 and three out of 10 boys get married before 18.”