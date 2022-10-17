PDP Chieftain Advises Party on How to Win 2023 Elections 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A former governorship aspirant in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders to adopt more proactive measures to address the crises bedeviling the party ahead of the 2023 general election if the party is truly serious about winning the presidential election and emerging the leading political party in Nigeria.

Onuesoke, a committed party faithful, stressed that the PDP must immediately close ranks with all aggrieved members, warning that going contrary and going into an election with a divided house would be counterproductive.

The PDP chieftain made the call in a statement issued yesterday, warning that the party might lose the elections if urgent steps are not taking to address the crisis bedeviling it.

According to him, “The PDP is better positioned to salvage the country from the brinks of despair, hopelessness, insecurity and wanton loss of lives under the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

He, however, stressed that for the PDP to reclaim the mandate of the people, the party hierarchy must buckle up and address the various contentious issues that have been raised by every contending party, noting that it would be most suicidal to ignore those complaints and petitions.

Onuesoke lamented the inability of the party to take full advantage of the failures of the APC led by Buhari, “whose tenure in the almost eight years has seen Nigerian move from a stable economy and a once peaceful country to being a terrorised and pauperised country with insecurity presently at its peak and with the government of day unable to provide answers to the numerous questions begging for attention.

According to him, “The PDP is better positioned to provide Nigerians with quality leadership, sound economic management, robust and virile infrastructural growth, and sustainable developmental programmes that will return the country to its once enviable position.

“The PDP remains the party that has the capability and capacity to checkmate the dwindling economy that has seen the naira plummet to the frightening state it is today-where the naira now trades at over N740 to the dollar at the parallel market. How did Nigeria get to this level?”

Onuesoke, therefore, enjoined leaders of and stakeholders of the party to remain committed, focused and ever determined in rescuing Nigeria from the clutches of failed leaders who have bled the country and emptied the treasury.

He added: “As a party faithful, I am warning, and at the same time, appealing that we all must do what the needful to rescue Nigeria and return the country to the path of greatness.

“I strongly believe that we can do it. Those in the saddle of leadership must close ranks, drop their pride and immediately resolve their various differences so that we can go into the elections stronger than ever and take over power from the APC.

“We, as a family, are better equipped for the task ahead and must therefore shun any and every divisive tendency as 2023 draws near.”

The politician warned that all those who are spreading hate, building walls capable of doing harm to the party instead of unity must immediately desist from such acts, noting that these are counterproductive and inimical to the successes of the PDP.

Reacting to the feud between the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, and the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, he stressed that the issue is internal and would be resolved soon as both men are respectable persons who are leaders in their own rights.