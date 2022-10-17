Osimhen Scores Winner as Unbeaten Napoli Maintain Two-point Lead

ITALIAN SERIE A

Femi Solaja

Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen, scored the winning goal as Napoli defeated Bologna 3-2 to maintain their two-point lead at the top of Italian Serie A last night.

Osimhen who returned from his one-month lay-off following the injuring he copped in the Champions League first leg clash with Ajax, struck in the 69th minute to secure the win for unbeaten Napoli.

The goal was Osimhen’s first in the league since August after helping Napoli to secure qualification to the Champions League last 16 with a midweek strike in Naples against Ajax.

Speaking shortly after helping Napoli secure maximum points to stay two-point ahead of second-placed Atalanta, Osimhen gushed: “It’s always important for me to get a goal in this stadium because the atmosphere is really amazing,” said Osimhen to DAZN.

“I’m happy to be able to help the team with this goal and the victory, and I believe we will continue to push with this momentum.”

However Sunday’s win was far from the swashbuckling display expected against Bologna, who will drop into the bottom three if Verona beat AC Milan in the day’s final game.

Thiago Motta’s side sit 17th but come away from the Stadio Maradona with credit after a fine performance without star man Marko Arnautovic.

The hosts looked to be heading for a routine win once Hirving Lozano put them back ahead three minutes after halftime following a goalmouth scramble.

They had gone into the break level thanks to Juan Jesus bundling in his first goal of the season in final minute of the half, just four minutes after Joshua Zirkzee had give Bologna a shock lead.

However Alex Meret allowed Musa Barrow to level for Bologna just two minutes after Lozano’s arrowed strike with a howler, letting the Gambian’s long-range shot squeeze under his body.

The home crowd squirmed but Osimhen, who replaced Giacomo Raspadori at halftime, forced his third league goal of the campaign under Lukasz Skorupski from the superb Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s pass to send the fans home drained but happy.