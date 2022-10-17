Nigerian Startup Accelerates JAMB Success Rate with AI Tools

Emma Okonji

Class54, a Lagos-based startup has unveiled tools that leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI), to drive success rates for students preparing to write Nigeria university entry examination, the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Launched earlier this year, Class54’s mobile and web applications allow K-12 students prepare adequately for examinations by using AI to analyse their areas of weaknesses and suggests the proper steps to take to improve.

In a statement, the promoters of the platform, Class54 Education Limited said the solution became imperative in the face of increased lagging performance of candidates of the JAMB UTME in recent times, with barely 2 per cent of the candidates scoring above 200 in the 2022 UTME exams conducted recently.

They said Class54 would successfully drive pass rate in UTME to 73.54 per cent, up from the 21 per cent national average as has been demonstrated in its first year of operation, thereby boosting admission rate into universities appreciably.

With access to the application remaining free for the first five questions in a subject year and full access at N1,500 for three months, an amount that is significantly cheaper compared to the cost of the printed past questions, Class54, it said, can become the best companion for everyone writing major examinations in Nigeria.

Speaking about the solution, the Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Oluwasegun Ige, said: “We have built an amazing technology based on artificial intelligence which helps students improve their grades in a record time as they prepare for major examinations in Nigeria.

“Our technology tracks their progress and recommends the next-best action to take to get the best grades in their examinations. This has enabled us to raise the average pass rate for candidates who used the class54 App in the 2022 JAMB examination to 73.54%, up from the 21% national average just in our first year alone.”