NBCC Deepens Business Relationship with Golf Tournament





Dike Onwuamaeze

The Nigeria British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) would use its annual Golf Cup Tournament that holds on Friday, October 21, at the Golf Course of Ikoyi Club, Lagos, to connect and deepen trade, investment and businesses relations.

The Chairman of Nigeria-British Golf Committee, Mr. Uwamai Igein, said last weekend that the tournament is in furtherance of the NBCC’s commitment to building and expanding business opportunities for the chamber’s existing and prospective members.

Igein, who is also the Managing Director of Dormai, said: “This annual event of the chamber is aimed at bringing together business leaders, investors, policymakers and other key stakeholders in trade and investment to strengthen relationships among member and non-member Nigerian and British organisations.

“The Nigerian British Gulf Cup will also serve as a social and networking platform, therefore, building business interaction among participants.”

He added that participation at this event would help to consolidate corporate organisations’ “brand loyalty among a captive audience of distinguished and accomplished professionals and will present the opportunity to entertain your key customers and staff golfers.”

He also said that the tournament has been holding for the past five years on a yearly basis to reach out to the golfing community, adding that this year’s edition would hold between 7.00 a.m. and 12.00 p.pm.

Igein noted that the tournament would further the ideals of the NBCC, which is all about creating business opportunities and connecting businesses.

“It is about connecting trade and investments. That is what we do and stand for. And we use different programmes to get this done. One of those programmes is the NBCC Golf Cup Tournament. It is about creating business opportunities and creating networking opportunities for both members and non-members of the NBCC. It is introducing the members of the chamber to the golfing community.

“There is a lot to be gained especially when you play golf together because you have undiluted restriction with each other. You can imagine a group of four playing together for four hours and can talk and discuss together.

“There is a lot we have been able to achieve as a result of introducing golf into one of our programmes in this community,” he said, adding that “there is also going to be awards for winners and closing ceremony. It would be an evening of entertainment and presentation of trophies to winners.”

Speaking during the press briefing, the Chairman of MSME Committee of the NBCC, Dr. Joe Dada, said that just as soft issues are used to drive serious issues so is the chamber using the promotion of sporting event to drive serious business and investment relations.

Dada disclosed that the NBCC has about 400 members with an estimated net worth of over N200 trillion from all sectors of the Nigerian economy such as real estate, energy, learning and education, professional services, technology group and creative sectors.