Mbonu’s Special Birthday Tourney Ends in Style at O’Trafford Squash Club 

It was a long weekend of action, frills and thrills as the special birthday squash tournament held to honour Dr Okechukwu John Mbonu ended in style at the popular O’Trafford Squash Club in Marina, Lagos last Saturday.

The two-day event which featured three categories of squash players drawn from four clubs within Lagos, had been organised to pay tribute to Mbonu, a founding member of the club who recently clocked 70.

The ladies had set the tone for a weekend of excitement as they served off with an exhibition game in which Blessing Isaac achieved a 2-0 victory of 14/12, 11/9 over her opponent, Favour Utukpe.

Ayomide Oladipupo would then ride on that momentum to beat Abel Shedrack 2-1 in three sets of 7/11, 11/6, and 11/7.

In the veterans’ category, Murphy Ajetunmobi of Yellow Dots Squash Club edged Ray Amaebi-Okoro 13/11, 11/6, 11/7 to win 3-0 while Clement Efekpokire stormed to a fantastic 11/5, 11/5,11/3 score to also beat his opponent, Olumide Sojunrin 3-0.

Celebrant, and former Nigerian Breweries Sales Director, Dr Mbonu in an emotional response to what he described as a most surprising birthday gift was profuse with praise for the organisers who thought it wise to honour him in a such a befitting fashion, saying he would forever retain fond memories of the event.

“It’s quite an overwhelming surprise for me and a befitting way to mark my birthday,” he said.

“I am grateful to all who made this graceful occasion possible, especially my friends in the OTrafford Squash Club and the chairman of the club, Mr Taye Ige who ensured that this grand event saw the light of day.

Founding chairman of the club and former GMD/CEO of UAC Nigeria Plc, Obong Larry Ettah also expressed satisfaction at how rapidly the club had grown from one which could only manage in-house competitions to one now recognized globally.

“OTrafford, like a mustard seed has grown into a resounding success in the history of Nigerian squash,” he said.

Current Chairman of the club, Mr Taye Ige, was not left out in praising super veteran, Mbonu who he described as a strong pillar of the club, insisting that organising the surprise birthday tournament was the least they could do to honour him for his invaluable contributions to the growth of the club in recent years.