Kidnapped Assistant Superintendent of Police Rescued in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command yesterday said the kidnapped Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf has been rescued. Already, the rescued ASP  is currently undergoing medical examination and would be allowed to join his family as soon as he is confirmed fit by the police medical doctor.

Yusuf who is from Monitoring unit of the command was kidnapped last week while trying to enter his residence at Oloje area of Ilorin

Since then, men of the state police command have been working to rescue him from his abductors.

However,  the command’s Public Relations Officer(PPRO) Mr. Okasanmi Ajayi,in  a statement said: “The ASP Ahmed Yusuf was rescued  about 0230hrs today(yesteday) at a bush border between Kwara and Oyo state.

According to him, the rescue efforts was made possible by the insistence of the Commissioner of Police(CP), Kwara State, Paul Odama, who declared that rescuing the kidnapped  officer  unhurt and possible arrest of the criminal abductors is a task that must be achieved.”

“Consequently, the CP dispatched the Command’s Tactical Teams, local Vigilante and  hunters with support of the Oyo State Amotekun squad.

“The efforts by the combined team yielded the expected result as the kidnappers escaped and abandoned the abducted ASP under severe pressure of being arrested, the moment they found out the teams had formed a ring around their location, the victim thereafter sauntered to where the police teams were waiting for him and was rescued,” he explained.

“CP wishes to appreciate the efforts of the police and vigilante teams for the gallantry displayed in the efforts that ultimately led to the rescue of the ASP.

“The CP noted that his determination to make Kwara State inhabitable to criminal elements still stands and that  Kwara state would never be allowed to play host to criminal elements of whatever nomenclature.

“The ASP  is currently undergoing medical examination and would be allowed to join his family as soon as he is confirmed fit by the police medical doctor,” he added.

In the meantime, effort is still being intensified to get the abductors arrested for prosecution.

