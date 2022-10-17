IoD Tasks Business Leaders on Organisational Resilience to Remain Competitive

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria has charged business leaders to build organisational resilience to remain competitive in the face of uncertainties.

Indeed, the Institute pointed out the need for business leaders to identify and leverage opportunities to drive innovation to remain relevant and profitable in a fast changing world

The President and Chairman of the Governing Council, IoD Nigeria, Dr Ije Jidenma, at the 2022 fellows investiture, tagged “Leadership in Disruptive Times: Surviving the Uncertainties” is apt annot come at a better time especially during a time when the world is filled with uncertainties and the challenge being faced by business is better imagined.

She said the role of business leaders in helping organisations wade through these turbulent times cannot be overemphasised, maintaining that it is only through the intervention of very efficient, knowledgeable and effective leaders that organisations can survive these perilous times.

According to her, in disruptive times, leaders can help businesses survive by developing and supervising the emplacement of a more agile and innovative workplace that will create the best positive outcome for the growth and sustainability of the organisation.

She added that since the turn of the 21st century, the world has been confronted with a new era of radical uncertainty and disruption brought about by the series of incidences and technological inventions and breakthroughs.

“While some of these disruptions have led to positive changes, quite a number have had a negative impact on the social, political and economic state of the world,” she noted.

In her words: “Still very fresh on our memory is the devastating effect of the global covid 19 pandemic, which brought quite a lot of realities and taught us lifelong lessons, that there are more ways that we can manage our lives than we ever thought possible. The pandemic and the ongoing Russian and Ukraine war have collectively resulted in significant global changes in the macroeconomic, business, geopolitical, and social environment.”

Also speaking, the Director General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, said most people in governance, politics,

business, even paid job, would like to avoid uncertainties as they sought for answers provided by researchers, data analysts, sociologists, economists and other gurus to what is going to happen