Inauguration of Nigerians in Australia Leadership Body Excites Dabiri, Diplomats

Sunday Okobi

The apex leadership body of Nigerian-Australians and persons with Nigerian heritage and ancestry in Australia, and Council of Nigerian Associations Presidents in Australia (CoNAPA), which comprises 17 council members represented by the Presidents and Vice Presidents of Nigerian National Associations from all Australian states and territories, has been inaugurated in Australia.

A statement issued by the Chairperson of CoNAPA and the Nigerian Association of Western Australia (NAWA), Dr. Pedus Eweama, noted that at the inauguration of the body recently, the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, expressed delight and urged CoNAPA to work collaboratively in the best interest of Nigerians in Australia.

She reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria in supporting Nigerians in the Diaspora which she said was the idea behind NIDCOM.

According to the statement, with the formal inauguration, CoNAPA is set to consolidate its efforts in working with various national associations in Australia, the Nigerian High Commission (NHC) in Australia, and Australian and Nigerian governments to ensure that the interests of Nigerian Australians and persons living in Australia with Nigerian heritage are advanced.

Applauding the inauguration also, the West Australian Premier, Hon. Mark McGowan, congratulated the Australian Nigerian Community and the Nigerian Association of Western Australia for the significance of the inauguration.

The Premier reiterated his government’s commitment to a state where everyone who has a strong sense of belonging can participate fully and achieve their goals, as he expressed delight that Western Australia will host the CoNAPA headquarters.

Meanwhile, the High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Anderson Madubike, also expressed delight at the inauguration of the forum, which he said was aimed at fostering the unity and growth of Nigerians living in Australia.

The Chairperson of CoNAPA and NAWA, Eweama, thanked the Premier for his goodwill message, strong leadership and remarkable embrace of multiculturalism.

She also appreciated the Nigeria High Commission and NIDCOM for their messages of support and expressed optimism that CoNAPA would strengthen collaboration between Nigerian national associations in Australia and enhance a platform for engagement with Australian and Nigerian Governments in matters that affect Nigerians living in Australia.

Eweama, while also lauding the Council members for their support, collaboration, and visionary leadership in establishing CoNAPA, said although apolitical, “CoNAPA urges President Muhammadu Buhari to avoid partisan entreaties to interfere in 2023 general election, but should do all he can as the leader of Africa’s biggest democracy to help strengthen Nigeria’s democracy by allowing the will of the people to prevail during the forthcoming elections.

“The council also wishes to reiterate its support for Diaspora voting, and urges the National Assembly to do everything within its powers to give Diaspora Nigerians the full sense of citizenship.”