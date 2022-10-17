Icon Touch Awards to Hold December 10

Icon Touch Service Company, an award and pageant brand has revealed plans to recognize notable Nigerians both locally and internationally, at its 2022 awards ceremony themed, ‘Empowering the Girl Child’, and set to hold on December 10, 2022, at the Intercontinental Hotel Lagos.

In a recent statement from the company, it revealed that recognition will be given ranging from Entrepreneurs, fashion Icons, celebrities and top personalities of all works of life, individuals and brands who are adding value to humanity and the world is large.

“Icon Touch Awards Fashion Designer of the year! The Nominees are, Veekee James, Therealrhonkefella, and Xtrabrideslagos; the Bridal Fashion Designer of The Year nominees are, Anncranbery, Sarabell Couture and Stitches by Aisy; the Fashion School of the year nominees are, Lecole Unique, Prudential Fashion Academy and Precious Apparel Bridals.

“Social Media Influencer of the year nominees are, Adeola Adeyemi, Amarachi Amusi, and Christiana Kayode; Outstanding fashion designer of the year nominees are, Aladuke, St Margaret Couture, and Trish O Couture; Outstanding social media influencer nominees of the year are, Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, Raheem Abike Halimah (Papaya_ex) and Priscilla Ajoke Ojo

“Celebrity of the year nominees are, Phyna, Whitemoney, and Tacha; Broadcaster of the year nominees are Olive Emodi, Ruth Bessong Essien, and Bitto Bryan; Foundation of the year nominees are Kokun Foundation, Seed Foundation, and Sandra and the child; Makeup artist of the year nominees are Beauty by chinnabel, Topal Touch and Priceless Signatures.

“Creative Influencer of the year nominees are, Miranda David, Golibe Nwigwe, and Maryann Ndedigwe; Women’s Wear fashion designer of the year nominees are, Princess Karen Matthews, Olis Collection, and Shalompee Apparel; Emerging Fashion Designer of the year nominees are, Demi Clothings, Judann Clothing and Confide Fashion Theater.

“Refreshment brand of the year nominees are, Smallchopsng, Yohsmallchopzandfood, and 12 Basketsfoodsltd; Event Decor brand of the year nominees are, Hanx Event, Torge Events, and Btgdecor; Fashionable celebrity of the year nominees are Lilian Afegbai, Bella Okagbue, and Beauty Tukura; Legal Practioner of the year nominees are, Inblackandwhite, Legal Tosin, and Lawpavilion.

“Child Model of the year nominees are, June Alaare Wisse, Princess Shalom and Myprincessprecious; Hair brand of the year nominees are, Mizwanneka, Gleeoflife, and Lucious Virgin Hair; Outstanding hair rand of the year nominees are Luchihairline, Hair by Phummy, and Rhiks Place; Entrepreneur of the year nominees are, Chioma Good Hair, and Tolu bally.

“Beauty brand of the year nominees are, Beauty Secrets Medspa, Avilanaturalle, and Beauty by Ad; Skin brand of the year nominees are, Hushdng, Jennysglownigeria and Rixari Skincare; Photographer brand of the year nominees are, Simi Pixel, Photokulture, and Chuckdaniels; Outstanding Black in Diaspora of the year nominees are, Intentional Favour, Tochi Esther, and Ariyike Akinbobola.

“Funiture brand of the year nominees are, Justfuniture, Vava Funiture, and Baffinigeria; Interior designer of the year nominees are, Hnk Interior, Ceosayavethinteriors, and Vickyheldan Interior; most creative fashion stylist of the year nominees are, Medlinboss, Toyin Lawani, and Swanky Jerry; and Kids brand of the year nominees are, Wonderchildforkids, Littletownltd, and Simbasng.”