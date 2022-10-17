FBNQuest Recommends Mutual Fund to Diversify Country-Specific Risks

FBNQuest, the investment banking, and asset management subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc is recommending the FBN Specialized Dollar Fund to investors as a prudent move to diversify their portfolios from country-specific investment risks.

The compant=y in a statement said rising inflation, negative real rates of returns, exchange rate volatility, and digitalization have increased the demand for global financial assets that provide an opportunity to diversify investors’ portfolios and earn potentially higher returns.

“The FBN Specialized Dollar Fund (FSDF) serves as an investment vehicle that connects investors to these broader asset classes. The Fund, an open-ended active fund, is designed to provide competitive returns to all classes of investors. It also offers an opportunity for local investors to reduce some of their country-specific risks while hedging against the potential devaluation of their local currency. The fund will primarily invest in (USD) dollar-denominated debt instruments issued within and outside Nigeria. Instruments will include Eurobonds, US Treasuries, and other credible dollar-denominated money market assets, “it stated.

Commenting on the value of the fund, Managing Director of FBNQuest Asset Management, Mr. Ike Onyia said, “Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment presents major challenges to institutional and individual investors. Considering the upward trend of inflation and the volatility in the exchange rate, investors must explore opportunities to diversify into assets denominated in foreign currency.

Moreover, some of these foreign assets offer very attractive returns. Investing in the FBN Specialized Fund gives investors a vehicle to stay on track to realize their investment objectives, which could include planning a holiday, retirement, raising tuition for academic programmes, and other investment pursuits. The FBN Specialized Fund is currently at a yield of 10.6% (as of Oct 12, 2022), and is ideal for investors with a medium risk tolerance threshold and an investment horizon of 3 to 5 years. With $10,000 and multiples of $1,000, investors can gain exposure to the Fund and the attractive returns its offers.”