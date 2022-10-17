Entertainment Firm Storms Nigeria With Hydraulics Smart Stage, T-180 Full Electronic Mobile Stage

Top-class event and entertainment company, Tent Deluxe Entertainment has stormed Nigeria with the biggest electronic mobile Smart Stage T180, with world-class facilities.

Tent Deluxe automatic Smart Stage is designed with an inbuilt digital Public address system, clean-images screen, a mega filtered sound system specifically meant for mega rallies of a large crowd of people, and arrays of classy mobile toilets from regular to the executive. The podium size of the Smart Stage T-180 is 48ft by 42ft with podium height of 5ft to 6ft, roof height of 32ft and built to carry up to 33,000kg weight.

The two Smart Stages being very unique and one of its kind in Africa and among the biggest in the world, has reportedly been poached by the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC for a patent partnership that will allow the party to be the only entity that will utilize its service in the ongoing political campaign rallies.

However, the CEO, Mr. Yemi Adeyemo George, has hinted newsmen that Tent Deluxe will not be pinned to serve only one section of the industry but will be available for everyone and for all forms of events.

“Our service is open to serve all political groups, and we are purely into business and don’t belong to any political party. We have the capacity to serve as many political parties as possible at the same time, our modern facilities and equipment can run concurrently in many parts of the country including our ground support stages of different sizes” he said

Commenting further Mr George explained “our stages are designed for political campaigns and mega concerts, and they have VIP mobile designed with different entrances for men and women. This will exclusively go along with the mobile stage. The mobile toilet is also very useful for unique events such as weddings, birthdays, graduations, concerts, and political rallies.

We are bringing something out of the regular as seen in Nigeria, it is massive and it’s competitive as we have had a number of interest groups who are booking already”.

The Smart Stage has an automatic set-up timeline 30 minutes of arrival at any site with good stability to carry large tons of weight. The CEO, stated that the German-made Smart Stage by Kultur GmbH has a size of 42ft by 48ft plus extensions podium that can conveniently accommodate 500 people.

“We have two different Smart Stages for proper positioning and ahead of every campaign and rally.

“We make bold to say our equipment is top notch and have never been seen or used before in Nigeria. We understand and recognize how Nigeria is taking the front stage in the world of entertainment and we know what is obtainable in the global space.

Mr George stated further that the company being a leader in the entertainment industry has been rendering world class services to its teeming clients over the years at weddings, funerals, chieftaincy installations, concerts, crusades and other big events.