Communities Applaud Petralon 54 Limited’s Job Opportunities in Rivers

Kayode Tokede

Three communities in Rivers State, namely Ogoloma, Okochiri and Koniju communities in Okrika Local Government of the state have applauded Petralon 54 Limited for providing job opportunities and economic development.

The indigenous oil production and exploration firm was awarded Petroleum Prospecting Licence No. 259 (PPL 259) by the federal government in accordance with the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, thus becoming the sole operatorship of the Dawes Island Marginal Field.

To this end, the management of the company has visited and engaged the communities over the weekend.

The event, which was tagged “Community Launch,” took place at the Ogoloma Town Square and displayed the rich culture of the Okrika people on display.

It attracted dignitaries from the three communities, including the youths, community elders, members of the Council of Chiefs, top government functionaries and traditional rulers.

Leading the Petralon team that included its Executive Director, Mr. Adeola Akinrinmade, and Community and Government Relations Manager, Mr. Gboyega Aiyemomi and Founder of Petralon 54, Mr. Ahonsi Unuigbe, who formally presented the company’s Petroleum Prospecting Licence No. 259 (PPL 259) to the traditional rulers and people of the communities, conveyed appreciation for the warm reception accorded him and other members of Petralon 54 management team on ground.

Unuigbe told the communities that “Petralon 54 is a socially responsible organisation that is committed to human and environmental wellbeing and urged the Okrika people to see the company as a partner in progress.

“We are not just here to take without giving back. With the right atmosphere created by the people of Okrika communities for our company’s operations, mutual prosperity is assured.”

Similarly, the Spokespersons for Ogoloma and Okochiri communities, Hon. Linda Koroma and Dr. Chris Biriowu, warmly welcomed Petralon 54 and expressed the communities’ happiness for the company’s effort to connect deeply with the Okrika people.

“We are peace loving people but we do not want to be taken for granted. In getting wealth out of our land, our people’s means of livelihood are destroyed. We, therefore, expect that we should be a part of the prosperity for which we sacrifice our livelihoods, ecosystem and land”, said Hon. Linda Koroma.

Koroma added that “with the way you – Petralon 54 have come to us, we are persuaded that you are keen on a long-term and mutually beneficial relationship with our communities, and for that, you have our full support and cooperation.”

Earlier, in his remarks for Okochiri Kingdom, Dr. Chris Biriowu commented that “our communities have a very high percentage of youths, who will require employment and empowerment. We ask you, as one of us, to make this one of your own problems, too.”

Notable amongst those present at the Petralon 54 Community Engagement Programme were His Royal Majesty (HRM), Emmanuel Tamunoigbeindebia Ibiagolika; the Amayanabo of Ancient Ogoloma Kingdom, HRM Michael Ateke Tom; the Amayanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, Hon. Linda Koroma; Member, Rivers State House of Assembly and Spokesperson for the Amayanabo of Ogoloma Kingdom, Dr. Chris Biriowu; Spokesperson for the Amayanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, Mr. Martins Ateli Kunumgbe; Chairman, Ogoloma Council of Chiefs and Engr. Alhassan Abubarka, a representative of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).