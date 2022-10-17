CIS to Confer Awards, Announces 30th Anniversary

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), is set to reinforce its brand authenticity through an array of activities to commemorate its 30th Anniversary in grand style.

The frontline Institute of securities and investment professionals was established by Act 105 of 1992 and given the statutory responsibility of determining the appropriate type and standard of skills required to operate as a core professional in the Nigerian capital market, and to provide the requisite training and certifications for persons deemed fit to practise as Securities and Investment professionals in the country.

A statement from the Institute at the weekend indicates that the phased 30th Anniversary Celebration activities shall kick off on Friday, November 4, 2022 and run through Thursday, November 10 and beyond.

On the list of activities for the ceremonies are church and mosque thanksgiving services, Brokers’ Walk through Customs Street and Marina, Ringing of Closing Gong on NGX, Investor Literacy Programme, Novelty Football Match, Special Investiture of distinguished Nigerians, Public Lectures, Awards Ceremonies and Investitures of Fellows among others.

The President and Chairman of Council, Oluwole Adeosun said that the Institute’s Members had impacted positively on the Nigerian financial market and the economy in the last three decades.

“The CIS’ Members have been instrumental to the accomplishment of some of the major milestones of the Nigerian economy in the last three decades. For instance, the monumental banking sector recapitalization exercise of 2005 – 2007 which served as foundation for the thriving banking industry that we have today was facilitated by Securities and Investment experts, “Adeosun said.