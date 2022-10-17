2023: Nasarawa Youths Rally Supports for Gov Sule’s Reelection

A youth group in Nasarawa State under the umbrella of AA Sule Youth Ambassadors yesterday commenced the mobilisation to support the re-election of the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule, in the forth-coming general election.

Leader of the youth group, Mohammed Usman, while addressing a press conference in Lafia to commence the statewide votes’ mobilisation for the governor’s re-election, insisted that the re-election project was for every resident of the state irrespective of their political affiliations.

Speaking further at the press conference, the leader of the group maintained that the re-election of Governor Sule for another four years became imperative in order to sustain the laudable projects he embarked upon in the state in the past three and half years.

Usman said: “Nasarawa State needs a continuous government to harness the good work started by the incumbent Governor, Sule. It is against this backdrop that we commend the governor for the supports he has given to all sectors of the state apparatus of governance since his assumption of office.”

He identified some of the strides recorded by governor in the past three and half years to include the construction of the Mararaban Arah road; Rinze-Mintibi Madaki road; Shabu-Doka-Arugbab-Lakio road; Agwade-Ashupe-Atabula-Obi road, among others.

The AA Sule Youths Ambassador’s leader, therefore, called on the people of the state to mobilise support for the re-election of Sule in the forth-coming general election in order to enable him continue with the good intentions he has for the state.