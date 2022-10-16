Why I Called #LekkiShooting Photoshopped, Ex-General Rejected by #Obidients Clarifies

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Former Defence Spokesman, Major General John Enenche (rtd) has clarified that he declared that the reported killing of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, was photoshopped because of an oath of allegiance he swore on commission into the military service.



Enenche, as the then spokesman of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), had claimed that the Instagram live footage of DJ Switch, which showed bullets being removed from the bodies of some #EndSARS protesters was photoshopped.



His comment had angered young persons who identified with the #EndSARS movement, the majority of whom are supporters of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.



However, when the list of Obi’s presidential campaign team was released last week, Enenche, who had earlier retired from the Nigerian Army, was named as a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee (PAC) representing the North-Central.



This triggered a massive protest from Obidients on social media. Amid the backlash, Obi assured his supporters that the list would be reviewed, a move which was welcomed by Obidients, who categorically demanded the removal of Enenche’s name.



But in a statement posted on his official Twitter handle, Eneche explained his role in the #EndSARS saga.

Enenche wrote: “Dear countrymen and women, following my appointment on the campaign council of the Labour Party, there were reactions on the social media about my pronouncement concerning a video shot at the scene of #EndSARS incident at Lekki toll-gate on October 20, 2020. Everyone that commented in any way was right based on the information at their disposal and individual analysis.



“Personally and professionally, I worked with the overriding interest of Nigerians at heart based on the oath of allegiance I swore on commission into the military service, which is sacrosanct.



“I sincerely shared in the pains of that breaking news through social media as it were. On that note, I want to assure you that more efforts will be put in so that all assertions can be cleared convincingly from appropriate sources. God bless our cause for the recovery of our dear country Nigeria,” he explained.



Enenche restated that his cause for electing credible leaders in 2023 spurred him to declare his support openly for the LP candidate without fear, adding that he was sure that Obi and running-mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, would provide quality leadership.



He said, “Recall I underscored the need for every conscience-bound Nigerian, cutting across societal class to join in the current political exercise in the country towards electing credible, competent and capable leaders in 2023.

“In addition, I enjoined all to speak out and not to sit on the fence.

“Consequently, I made bold to openly and objectively support the candidature of HE (His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi and Dr. Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, without fear or contradiction all based on my knowledge of the duo for about 17 years and five years, respectively, that they can provide quality leadership for the Nation that will guarantee effective followership.

“This is what Nigeria needs now to overcome all the numerous challenges imposed on the citizenry in the last two decades,” he added.