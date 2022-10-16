Who will Settle the Fight Between Yahaya Bello and Aliko Dangote?

In the last few weeks, Kogi State has been cited in national reports for several reasons. The foremost one is the issue of flooding, especially in the state capital, Lokoja, where properties are locked down by the deluge of water from within and outside the country. However, there is another issue that is showing itself to be just as devastatingly mind-blowing. That is the issue between incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello and authority figures of the Dangote Cement Company.

It has been a while since Governor Bello was featured in the news. The last time anything serious was heard about him, he contested for the chance to represent the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the 2023 presidential election. However, he lost the primary and was not even included in the top three positions. Now, however, he is back on the sidewalk of struggle, this time with Aliko Dangote and his Dangote Cement Company.

The main object of contention between Bello and the wealthiest man in Nigeria is the Obajana Cement Company which is located in Obajana, Kogi. Although the company has almost always been under the management of Dangote’s company, Bello recently submitted to the public that the company belongs to Kogi and not Dangote.

All this time, it was assumed that Dangote was the owner of Obajana Cement Company and had only established the company there for convenience and proximity to raw materials. Not a few people even thought that Dangote had purchased the company from a particular Kogi governor. However, going by Bello’s assertions, the cement company does not belong to Dangote.

Indeed, many things are happening between Bello and Dangote. Even after documents of purchase and procurement have been presented, it is still very unlikely that Bello will hold back from pursuing his goals. The question is what Dangote is going to do. Even the presidency may be unable to wade into the matter. But time will tell.