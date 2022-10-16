When Tamuno Shone Like Diamond

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, Dr. Maureen Tamuno, is the perfect embodiment of panache and progressive diplomacy. Since her appointment in 2021, the former House of Assembly member has been up and about, diligently handling her new brief with the practised gait of a well-informed diplomat.

She has been very proactive and continually puts the country on the global stage.

Recently, the Rivers State-born diplomat once again shone like a diamond at the three-day workshop of the International Seabed Authority in Abuja.

The event was well attended by important personalities such as the Secretary-General, International Seabed Authority, Michael Lodge; Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye; Chief of Naval Staff as well as senior representatives from Comoros, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Sao Tome and Principe and Uganda.

Many top dignitaries at the event spoke glowingly of Tamuno, who is also Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the International Seabed Authority. Both Adegoroye and Lodge lauded Tamuno’s hard work, dedication and diligence since her appointment.