TLIG Africa Secures New Partnership, Expands Its Media Content and Services

The Land Is Green Africa (TLIG) Global media, an online platform that specializes in the creation of content that promotes the African creative sector, entrepreneurship, and lots more recently announced a new partnership, expansion of its shows, the birth of a 24 hours television services, and other services.

Kehinde Olagbenjo, the Team lead of TLIG Africa shared, “There is a need to rewrite the African story and to change the perception for good. Quality will be our watchword so we would match any international media when it comes to content, quality, and delivery of service. We will put in everything we have to ensure that we give out the best content that is verified.”

TLIG has been actively contributing and creating original content in the entertainment, lifestyle, and business sector for the past 10 years. Many of the brand’s passions are to deliver the best in audio and video production. With this partnership with, Global Infoswift major plans are going to be deployed to better its existing shows which cover segments on Entertainment, Celebrity, Lifestyle, Entrepreneurs, Real Life Issues, and its hosts which have structurally built a name on the shows and have helped to shape their segments for positivity to the larger public.

In the same vein, Afolabi Oke, CEO of Global Infoswift Ltd, a strategic partner of the media company in its new planned operations announced that his company will be partnering to set up an online 24-7 TV. Sharing further, “We are in partnership with different global media companies, one of which is Do communication which has access to over 8000 media houses globally. Our target audience is the global audience, so it doesn’t matter which sector you belong to as we will be looking at the financial sector, youths and for different categories of people. We will have content literally for everyone, even for politicians and the financial ecosystem for as long as you live on the surface of the earth. We’re not going to be segmented to a particular audience. We’re going to try as much as possible to cater to all.”