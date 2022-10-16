  • Sunday, 16th October, 2022

Spurs Beat Everton to Close Gap with Arsenal

Sport | 4 mins ago

PREMIER LEAGUE 

Harry Kane marked his 400th Tottenham appearance with the opening goal as Antonio Conte’s side closed the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal with victory over Everton.

The victory lifts Conte’s team level on points with second-placed Manchester City and just a point behind north London rivals Arsenal, while Everton drop to 14th.

Kane broke the Toffees’ resistance from the penalty spot after being tripped in the area by England team-mate Jordan Pickford, who had failed to hold on to Matt Doherty’s long-range effort.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg added a second late on with a curling strike that took a slight deflection off Alex Iwobi on its way in.

Spurs dominated the early stages but the two best chances of the first half fell to the visitors, who will be disappointed not to have put away both opportunities.

Demarai Gray failed to hit the target after racing on to Conor Coady’s long ball over the top of the Tottenham defence, before Amadou Onana blazed over the crossbar following Hojbjerg’s poor touch.

Kane sent a rasping volley straight at Pickford early in the second half but there was nothing the Toffees keeper could do about the 29-year-old’s spot-kick – his 14th goal in 15 Premier League appearances against Everton – or Hojbjerg’s late finish.

RESULTS 

Tottenham 2-0 Everton

Fulham 2-2 Bo’mouth

Wolves 1-0 N’Forest

Leicester 0-0 Cry’Palace

CAF CL

Esperance 1-0 Plateau

(2-2 agg.)

CAF Confed Cup

RSB Berkane 2-0 Kwara

(3-3 agg.)

