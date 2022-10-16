Shocker! Amosun Dumps Adekunle Akinlade in the Cold

There is a lot to learn about politics in Nigeria. If there is one field of national growth and development that would baffle historians in the years to come, it would be Nigeria’s politics. Even gifted politicians like Ogun State’s Adekunle Akinlade had better watch out or they would be flushed out of the political game without knowing what’s up. Considering recent events, maybe it has already happened.

Ogun State is once again the centre of attention ahead of the 2023 general election. According to the gossip mill, former governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has decided to take his hands off the political wheels of Akinlade, the man he has been passionately forcing down the throat of Ogun people. Instead, the senator representing Ogun Central is now set to support Biyi Otegbeye who is the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Akinlade has been something of a protégé to Amosun. During the 2019 gubernatorial election in Ogun, Amosun was the number one sponsor of Akinlade. It was Amosun that almost single-handedly raised the support needed for Akinlade to contest against Dapo Abiodun. And even though they lost the contest to Abiodun, Akinlade remained loyal to Amosun all this time.

Of course, it should be pointed out that Akinlade has moved between parties while all this was happening. Originally, he was a proud member of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), and then he moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC), and then the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Even so, Amosun’s decision to support Otegbeye instead of Akinlade comes as a surprise to many.

Amosun has made it clear that he would do all he can to unseat Abiodun. Apparently, that is not something he can do with Akinlade who scored exactly zero points during the APC governorship primaries. Perhaps Otegbeye would be able to accomplish something.

But who will back Akinlade now, even though he only currently appears to be interested in the deputy governor position?