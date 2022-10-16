Popular Delta OAP, Michael Effiong Quits Bachelorhood

Akwa Ibom-born Michael Effiong, better known as Egbeba, an On-Air Personality (AOP) in Delta State, could be said to have fashioned his life after the rule of time and season.

Having gone through the necessary phases of life to guarantee a decent and purposeful living, Michael, the anchor of the popular radio show, Sojithings, on Kpoko FM, has been lucky to have things panning out for him gracefully.

The graduate of Industrial Physics will be walking down the aisle with his love, Tega Ogboru, a graduate of Mathematics from Delta State University, Abraka on October 15, 2022, at the Christ Liberation Ministry, Warri.

The reception is billed to be held at Tobiz Event CentRE, Warri.

Effiong, who started as a broadcaster six years ago, has a knack for raising budding artists.