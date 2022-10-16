Ooni: Award Tonic to Do More

The national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFR) conferred on the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja ll) by President Muhammadu Buhari has been hailed as a tonic to do more in the quest for peace and unity in the country.

This was contained in a statement in Lagos at the weekend by the CEO of Elin Group of Companies, Dr. Elizabeth Jack-Rich, who commended the award as well deserved.

Jack-Rich stated that the merit of the award was not only manifest in the traditional ruler’s various roles and interventions as a bridge-builder among the nation’s ethnic groups preaching peace and unity but also in his astute leadership and innovative ideas on national development.

She also noted the monarch’s vision of instituting thriving socio-economic and humanitarian institutions which have collectively empowered many particularly women and youths.

“ This award is clearly a tonic for the Ooni of Ife to do more for the cause of peace and unity as well as enhancing the frontiers of economic development in the country”, she stated.