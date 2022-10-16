Moffi ‘s Lorient Miss Chance to Leapfrog PSG at Top

In-form Terem Moffi was all tears yesterday as he got substituted in the match he had hoped his contributions will help Lorient leapfrog Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1 overnight as their six-match winning streak came to an end with a goalless draw against Reims.

The injured Nigerian international was replaced by Ibrahim’s Kone after just 25 minutes on the pitch. Moffi was on same eight goals as Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi before weekend matches.

Regis Le Bris’ side struggled to find the form that had taken them to within a point of reigning champions PSG, even after Reims midfielder Dion Lopy was sent off less than a minute after halftime.

Lorient had to settle with moving level on points with PSG, who welcome third-placed Marseille to the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

“We were coming off an impressive run of wins,” said Le Bris.

“This game reiterates the quality of this league and our opponents.”

Later on Saturday, fourth-placed Lens could climb to two points behind the top two when they host Montpellier.

Lorient started slowly against Reims, but were given a boost when Lopy was dismissed for a second yellow card.

It was the 10-man visitors who almost snatched victory though, with Folarin Balogun and Arber Zeneli both going close in the final 20 minutes.

Reims ended the match with only nine men after Emmanuel Agbadou was shown a straight red card in stoppage time.