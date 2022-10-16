Messy Fight between Leo Stan Ekeh and Benjamin Joseph

Wonders shall indeed never end. For once, the social cancers of gossip, rumour-mongering, and character defamation have descended upon the corporate corridors of notable African businessman, Leo Stan Ekeh. Perhaps because Ekeh has been in the limelight for so long, some individuals would like to demonstrate that there is more to the Zinox founder and chairman than his championship belts of entrepreneurial acclaim.

It is no big deal to state that Ekeh has entered what is referred to in common Nigerian parlance as ‘one chance’ or ‘hot soup.’ This is coming based on the constant attacks of Benjamin Joseph, an Igbo businessman of no particular renown. Based on recent happenings, one might conclude that Joseph has it out for Ekeh and will stop at nothing to see the Zinox man permanently exiled from the Nigerian corporate, money-making space.

Joseph accused Ekeh and several others of fraud to the tune of N170 million. Although it is not certain how the owner of Citadel Oracle Concepts, a growing retail firm based in Ibadan, got into a tango with Ekeh’s company, Ekeh himself has noted that Joseph’s company has indeed interacted with his.

In truth, the narrative of Ekeh’s messy tango with Joseph is complex. For one, Ekeh is adamant that he is the victim in the story, which is the same attitude that Joseph has presented thus far. It is clear to the attentive mind that Ekeh and Joseph cannot be telling the truth while they contract and point accusatory fingers at each other. Somebody must be spinning wicked yarns intending to implicate the other.

From all indications, more trouble is still brewing. So far, Joseph has called on notable Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, to represent him anywhere and everywhere. So, along with Falana, it seems that Joseph intends to overturn Ekeh’s life and fortune. But time will tell what will come of this narrative.